Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be teaming up to take on the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles final of the Indonesia Open 2023. The match is set to begin at an expected time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and website. Badminton World Federation Extends Ban on ‘Spin Serve’ Until After Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

