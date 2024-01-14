Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to bring home another title when they take on China's Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the Malaysia Open men's doubles final on Sunday, January 14. The Indian pair has been unstoppable so far and would look to add yet another feather to their cap today. The match will be played at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and will start at approximately 3:00 to 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD will provide live telecast of this match and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Create History, Enter Malaysia Open 2024 Final With Comeback Victory Against South Korean Oppositions.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang

