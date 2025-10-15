Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley will lock horns against the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the Men's Doubles Round of 32 BWF Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament on Wednesday, October 15. The Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Denmark Open 2025 badminton match is expected to begin at approximately 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The men's doubles game will be played on Court 1 in Jyske Bank Arena. Denmark Open 2025 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. So, the Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Denmark Open 2025 match might be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the BWF Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament in India. The Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Denmark Open 2025 match live streaming will be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel & the JioHotstar app and website. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Unnati Hooda Registers Easy Win Over Liu Hoi Anna; Tanvi Sharma Defeats Wiktoria Kaletka.

Denmark Open 2025 Indian Contestants

Indians in Action! 🇮🇳🇩🇰 All the senior pros taking on the Denmark Open challenge this October in Odense: pic.twitter.com/942JNEnwHp — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)