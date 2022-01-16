World number 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on three-time world champion Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the finals of the India Open 2022. The match will be played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. This will be the fourth match of the day so it could start by 3.40- 4.00 pm IST. The first game of the India Open 2022 finals will begin at 01.00 pm.

