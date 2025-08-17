Russian MMA fighter Baisangur Susurkaev beat Eric Nolan, claiming his second win in just four days. Baisangur Susurkaev had only gotten his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series the previous Tuesday and made his debut in the octagon on Saturday, August 16. Baisangur Susurkaev beat Eric Nolan with a rear-naked choke at UFC 319, as the stoppage came at 2:01 in the second round, earning him the submission victory on Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Involved in Heated Confrontation at UFC 319 Weigh-In Ceremony Ahead of Blockbuster Fight for Middleweight Championship (Watch Video).

Baisangur Susurkaev Marks UFC 319 Debut With Win

Welcome to the UFC, Baisangur Susurkaev 😮‍💨 He gets the submission victory in round two! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/6Z9ueCnWvf — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

