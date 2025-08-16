Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev were involved in a heated confrontation during the UFC 319 weigh-in ceremony. The United Center in Chicago is set to witness a blockbuster fight on August 17 for the UFC middleweight championship when Dricus Du Plessis defends his title against Khamzat Chimaev and things quickly got heated when these two confronted each other at the UFC weigh-in ceremony. Khamzat Chimaev was first and his official weight was registered at 183 lbs and he was followed by Dricus Du Plessis, who weighed in at 185 lbs. After having his official weight registered, Dricus Du Plessis walked up towards Khamzat Chimaev, standing on another side of the dias and the two had a heated confrontation with UFC CEO Dana White needing to separate the two fighters. UFC 319 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev and Other Fights on TV in India.

Watch Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Have Heated Confrontation:

