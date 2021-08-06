Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, put up a brave fight but eventually lost to Haji Aliyev in the semifinals of the Men's Freestyle 65kg wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He would now contest for the bronze medal.

Check tweet here:

News Flash: Bajrang Punia goes down to reigning Olympic medalist & 3 time World Champion Haji Aliyev 5-12 in Semis (FS 65kg). Bajrang will now fight for Bronze medal. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/iwFsR1ScwB — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

