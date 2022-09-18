Bajrang Punia found a chance to win bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships 2022. He defeated Vazgen Tevanyan 7-6 in the repechage round of the Men's 65kg category. The Indian grappler will now face Sebastian Rivera in the bronze medal event.

Check the tweet about Punia:

Bajrang Punia🇮🇳 gets the chance at redemption with a 7-6 win over Vazgen Tevanyan🇦🇲in the repechage and will fight for Bronze against Sebastian Rivera🇵🇷at the World Championships.#WrestleBelgrade #Wrestling #IndianSports 🤼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sVrZzvxDDt — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) September 18, 2022

