Bhagwani Devi Dagar, a 94-year-old wonder woman, won one gold and two bronze medals for India at 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. The Indian athlete claimed the top honours in 100m sprint. The 94-year-old lady from Haryana celebrated her feat of winning three medals for her country after his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

#WATCH Delhi | 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar celebrates her feat of winning gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland. Visuals from Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/FHtjV4vTDn — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

