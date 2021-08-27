Bhavina Patel assured India of their first medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as she reached the semifinals of the Women's Individual Table Tennis event. The paddler has secured a bronze medal and will be aiming to improve on that in the next round.

A stellar match @BhavinaPatel6!! 🤩 Not only have you made history by becoming 1st #IND woman to reach @Paralympics #TableTennis semifinal, you did this at your maiden Games defeating an experienced #Paralympics medalist & World no. 2!! Keep this momentum going 🎉🤩 #Praise4Para https://t.co/YlFVxQhSSw — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 27, 2021

