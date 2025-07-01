Divyanshi Bhowmick creates history as she becomes the first Asian champion across all age groups for India in 21 years. She won the U-15 Asian Table Tennis Championship by beating Chinese opposition Zhu Qihui in the girl's singles final by a margin of 13-11,11-8,8-11,12-10,9-11,11-8. Earlier, she defeated two Chinese players in a row to become the first Indian women's singles player to reach the final of the Asian Cadet Championship since 1989. After beating the third, she achieved a remarkable feat. Manav Thakkar Creates History, Becomes First Indian Male Singles Table Tennis Player to Enter WTT Contender Event Semifinal.

Divyanshi Bhowmick Creates History, Wins U15 Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship

DIVYANSHI BHOWMICK IS ASIAN U15 CHAMPION 🏓 Divyanshi stuns defending 🥉 Zhu Qihui🇨🇳 in the GS U15 final becoming the first Asian Champ from 🇮🇳 (all age groups) in 21 years & only the 5th 🇮🇳 ever! Divyanshi beat 3x🇨🇳 & 🇯🇵 in her incredible title run. Onwards and Upwards 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/apZacpILW3 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)