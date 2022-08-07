Bhavina Patel won the gold medal in para table tennis women's singles classes 3-5 final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. With this, she also clinched India's 13th gold medal in CWG 2022 so far.

Gold for Bhavina:

And its a GOLD medal 😍 Bhavina Patel wins Gold medal in Para Table Tennis after beating Nigerian paddler 3-0 in Final. 👉 Bhavina had won Silver at Tokyo Paralympics last year. 👉 Its 13th GOLD medal for India. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/Qr3f9Rb2wy — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2022

