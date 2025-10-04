In unfortunate news, former Super Bowl-winning member of the Baltimore Ravens, Arthur Jones, has passed away on Friday, with the details surrounding the cause of death still kept under wraps about the ex-professional American football player. The 39-year-old Jones is a Super Bowl XLVII champion and was an NFL defensive tackle, finishing with 173 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his career between 2010 and 2017. Jones, during his career, played for three teams: the Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Redskins. Jones was the older brother of former two-division UFC Champion Jon Jones, as well as former NFL player Chandler Jones. Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement.

Baltimore Ravens Mourns The Passing of Arthur Jones

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

