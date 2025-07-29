A 27-year-old former high school football star from Las Vegas, Shane Tamura, opened fire at the NFL headquarters in Manhattan’s 345 Park Avenue, killing four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer on Monday, July 28. Tamura, who once played football in Canada and held a concealed carry permit from Nevada, entered the building armed with a rifle and fired on the 33rd floor. The shooting sparked a massive police response. The suspect later died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities confirmed the lone gunman was neutralised, with the motive still unknown. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. US Shooting: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded in University of New Mexico House Complex Firing in Albuquerque; Suspect at Large.

Shane Tamura Opens Fire at NFL HQ in Manhattan

New York City shooter Shane Tamura was once a high school football star, winning six awards and later playing in Canada. The building he targeted today housed NFL headquarters. pic.twitter.com/FmythFKzF2 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 29, 2025

New York Shooting

SKYSCRAPER SHOOTING - 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan - Gunman walked in with rifle - Off-duty cop killed in lobby - Multiple people shot on 33rd floor - At least 4 victims killed - Gunman found dead in office - Suspect: Shane Tamura, 27, from Las Vegas - Motive unknown — BNO News (@BNONews) July 29, 2025

