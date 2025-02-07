With just three days remaining for the NFL Super Bowl 2025, both teams – Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are ready for the showdown. 2025 Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime performances and he will perform his ‘Not Like Us’ song. Updating fans on the idea behind the performance, Lamar highlighted ‘storytelling’ as important point. This will mark Lamar's second time performing at the Super Bowl. Back in 2022, Lamar joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige in Los Angeles at halftime. Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 59 will be played in New Orleans on February 10. Lionel Messi to Attend NFL Super Bowl 2025, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of ‘GOAT’ (Watch Video).

Kendrick Lamar Explains ‘Idea’ Behind His Performance at Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl 2025

Kendrick Lamar tells Ebro and Nadeska that fans can expect STORYTELLING during his #AppleMusicHalftime Show performance at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/SGsKQ7CLoj — #LAMag 🔌 (@lamagafrica) February 6, 2025

