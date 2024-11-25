13-year-old rising cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar became the youngest cricketer to be sold in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The Bihar-born cricketer was signed for INR 1.1 crore by IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). Suryavanshi has already made history with his impressive rise in cricket. In the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, the star batter became the youngest player (12 years and 284 days) to make his debut in the elite India domestic tournament. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Eshan Malinga Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 Crore.

Youngest Player to be Sold in IPL Auction Till Now!

History in Making at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

13-year-old #VaibhavSuryavanshi makes history as the youngest player ever picked at the #TATAIPLAuction! YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT! 🤯 For INR 1.10 Cr, the young batter goes to #RajasthanRoyals! 😍 📺 #IPLAuctionOnJioStar 👉 Day 2, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioCinema! pic.twitter.com/b8FIP8lbox — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2024

