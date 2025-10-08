Vaibhav Suryavanshi stood his ground in protest after the umpire gave it out caught behind in the IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd Youth Test 2025 on October 7. The left-hander was batting well on 20 runs off 13 deliveries when this happened. It was the fourth ball of the over, bowled by Charles Lachmund and the southpaw looked to defend the delivery, which swung away and headed towards the wicketkeeper. The umpire thought that it was an inside edge and instantly raised his finger, leading to joyous celebrations among the Australians. But Vaibhav Suryavanshi stood his ground and signalled instantly that the ball brushed his pad on the way through to the wicketkeeper. He then slowly made his way back to the pavilion and also had a few words with the umpire before walking off. India U19 Whitewash Australia U19 2-0 in Youth Test Series 2025; Bowlers Shine as Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co Secure Seven-Wicket Win in 2nd Youth Test.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Protests Against Umpire’s Out Decision (Timestamp 5:13:50-5:14:16 Seconds)

