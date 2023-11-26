India defeated Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Set 236 runs to win, Australia managed 191/9 in their allotted 20 overs. For Australia, Marcus Stoinis was the top-scorer with 45 off just 25 balls. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets each. Earlier, India's top order, comprising of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, slammed half-centuries to help India post mammoth 235/4 with Rinku Singh chipping in with unbeaten 31 off just nine balls towards the end.

India Beat Australia

A big win for India as they take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series 👏 📝 #INDvAUS: https://t.co/I6042QFciV pic.twitter.com/hmHVSslU2t — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2023

