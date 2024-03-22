South African legend and former batsman AB de Villiers has wished his dearest friend and RCB batter Virat Kohli his best luck for the inaugural IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings. de Villiers shared a post on his official Instagram handle and gave his best wishes to Virat. The caption read, "Good luck my biscuit, Come on RCB." ‘Refreshed Virat Kohli Hitting the Ball Brilliantly’, Says Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Mo Bobat Ahead of IPL 2024 Opening Match

AB de Villiers Gives His Best Wishes To Virat Kohli

