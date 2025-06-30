James Anderson continued his good form in the County Championship 2025 for Lancashire despite being 42-year-old and now having retired from Test cricket. He started the Derbyshire vs Lancashire division two match by scalping two wickets. First he trapped Mitchell Wagstaff LBW and then bowled a deceptive inswinger which made the striker Caleb Jewell think it would go over and he shouldered arms. The ball came in sharply and knocked off his stumps. Anderson showed how skilled he is and the video went viral on social media. Extraordinary! Flock of Seagulls Stop Cricket Game, Birds Invade Ground at Taunton During Somerset vs Nottingham County Championship 2025 Match (Watch Video).

42-Year-Old James Anderson Strikes Again

Pretty comprehensively bowled Admin would say… 🔥@jimmy9 on the march early on Day Two at Chesterfield. 🌹 #RedRoseTogether https://t.co/ogUFTRBp1g pic.twitter.com/CI29n9kb4M — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) June 30, 2025

