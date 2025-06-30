Cricket matches have been stopped for the bizarrest of reasons. However, the ongoing Somerset vs Nottinghamshire County Championship 2025 match was stopped due to a flock of seagulls invading the Cricket County Ground at Taunton. The incident occurred on Day 1 of the County Championship 2025 division one match, when during the 58th over, Seagulls invaded the offside region of the ground and started to land on the playing field, forcing play to stop as seen in a viral clip shared by Somerset Cricket's social media handle. India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is in action for Nottinghamshire. County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament.

Seagulls Stop Cricket Match

Anyone know if seagulls have stopped play in cricket before? 😅😅#SOMvNOT#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/2QCjAO6XTn — Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) June 29, 2025

