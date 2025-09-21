A British truck driver, Neil Platt, 43, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after causing the death of Danny Aitchison, 46, in a shocking May 2024 crash in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Platt, driving a truck to Liverpool, was distractedly scrolling through social media and viewing pornographic content on his phone when he smashed into Aitchison’s stationary Hyundai at 54 mph, killing him instantly. Dash cam footage revealed Platt only looked at the road briefly during the 45 seconds he interacted with his phone. The collision caused Aitchison’s car to hit another truck and burst into flames. Judge Ian Unsworth KC condemned Platt as a “multi-ton accident waiting to happen,” highlighting his “arrogant and selfish attitude” behind the wheel. Indian Killed in UK Road Accident: 2 Hyderabad Students Dead and 5 Injured in Collision Between 2 Cars in Essex City.

Neil Platt has been jailed for 10 years for causing the death of a Liverpool dad on the M58 near Skelmersdale Platt viewed adult content on social media just seconds before his HGV crashed into the back of Danny Airchison’s stationary car - causing it to burst into flames. pic.twitter.com/vR6XSzSdfc — Hits Radio Lancashire News (@HitsLancsNews) September 19, 2025

BREAKING: #Tragic M58 crash in #Lancashire claims life of dad-of-two Danny Aitchison, 46, after HGV driver Neil Platt, 43, rear-ended his car at 57mph, distracted by porn images on his phone seconds prior. @nypost pic.twitter.com/zccuTMznh1 — Stephanie Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@StephanieHSpoke) September 20, 2025

