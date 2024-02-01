Babar Azam was involved in a hilarious interaction with Mohammad Rizwan during the former's Twitter space. The former Pakistan captain hosted a session on the micro-blogging platform where fans had joined to ask him questions and interact with him. Mohammad Rizwan also joined and posed an interesting question for the 29-year-old year. "Aapki shaadi kab hai?" asked Rizwan and some fans laughed in response. Babar then responded saying, "Mujhe pata tha aap yeh sawal karenge."‘Great To See My Buddy…’, Wasim Akram Shares Pic from Joyful Reunion With Sanjay Dutt After A Decade.

Here is the video pic.twitter.com/wEOq5HG4Xr — Azeem Abbas (@AzeemAbbas3609) February 1, 2024

