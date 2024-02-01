Pakistan's cricketing legend took to social media and shared an image with Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt in which both can be seen sharing a positive energy. Wasim Akram went on to caption the image, "Great to see my buddy Sanjay Dutt almost after a decade, humble as always..." Akram also went on to use the #khalnayak which signifies the film character played by Sanjay Dutt. Iftikhar Ahmed Apologises After On-Field Altercation With Asad Shafiq During SPL 2024 Match.

Have a look at the Photo Here

Great to see my buddy Sanjay Dutt almost after a decade, humble as always...#kahlnayak pic.twitter.com/sa8nDtG66a — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 1, 2024

