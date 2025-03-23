Abhinav Manohar timed his jump to perfection to take a sensational catch that helped Sunrisers Hyderabad dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal in the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match on March 23. This happened in the second over of the second innings bowled by Simarjeet Singh when Yashasvi Jaiswal attempted to slap the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. But Abhinav Manohar, who was fielding in that region, jumped just in time and plucked the catch out of the air. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for just one run off five deliveries. Simarjeet Singh Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Pacer in IPL 2025.

Watch Abhinav Manohar's Catch to Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal:

𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 = 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 🧡 Simarjeet strikes early, trapping the big man and sending him back to the pavilion! 🤯 Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/AS2kwWg8tW#IPLonJioStar 👉 SRH 🆚 RR, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/7fsu1B9SMA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

