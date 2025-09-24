India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma is having a dream run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Abhishek is the leading run-getter of the showpiece event, and he had a brilliant outing with the bat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Sharma played a fantastic knock of 75 off 37 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. After completing his half-century in 25 deliveries, the left-handed batter blew a kiss towards her sister, Komal Sharma, who was sitting in the stands. Abhishek Sharma Run Out Video: Watch Rishad Hossain's Brilliant Fielding Effort Leading to Indian Opener's Dismissal During IND vs BAN Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Blows Kiss Towards Her Sister Komal Sharma

IND vs BAN: Abhishek blows a kiss towards stands, it was for... pic.twitter.com/5GWLEZlcOi — Gags (@CatchOfThe40986) September 24, 2025

