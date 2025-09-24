Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant fifty in the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Once again, he provided a fiery knock from the top and provided momentum to the Indian innings. Despite that he couldn't go big as a horrible miscommunication led to him being run out by Rishad Hossain. Suryakumar Yadav was on strike and he cut the ball to the point region where Rishad stopped it brilliantly. Abhishek Sharma was in the middle of the pitch at that time and when Rishad made the throw, he had no time to return to the crease. A dive was not enough to save him and Mustafizur Rahman took the bails off. Rishad's brilliant fielding effort ended Abhishek's innings and fans loved it which caused it to go viral. Abhishek Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batter After Virat Kohli to Score Consecutive Half-Centuries In Asia Cup T20I, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Run Out Video

ABHISHEK SHARMA RUN OUT - ABHISHEK SHARMA DESERVES HUNDRED - BRILLIANT INNINGS #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/ubg4coRHXy — Rider Legacy 💟 (@Rider_Legacy) September 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)