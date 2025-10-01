Abhishek Sharma had a fabulous outing with the bat in hand in the recent Asia Cup 2025. He was the player of the tournament and he played a big role in India's victory. Immediately after the Asia Cup ended, Abhishek travelled to Ludhiana to attend his sister Komal's pre-wedding ceremony. Abhishek and Komal share a very nice bonding and the Indian cricketer was spotted in black attire attending the pre-wedding ceremony. Abhishek also danced alongside Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa. Fans loved to see him enjoying his time outside cricket and made the video viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma’s Sister Komal Sharma’s Reaction Goes Viral After India Opener Gets Run Out During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Does Bhangra on Sister Komal Sharma's Pre-Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma 🤍 (@abhishekshorma_4)

