India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma played a fantastic knock of 75 runs off 37 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes, during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Abhishek's innings was cut short after having a miscommunication with captain Suryakumar Yadav that resulted in a run-out. After Abhishek's unfortunate run-out, his sister Komal Sharma's reaction has gone viral on social media. Below is the viral video. Abhishek Sharma Blows Kiss Towards His Sister Komal Sharma After Indian Opener Hits Half-Century During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

