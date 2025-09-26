Abhishek Sharma memes went viral on social media after the Indian opener smashed a third consecutive half-century in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, during the IND vs SL Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The 25-year-old continued to show why he is the no 1-ranked T20I batter in the world as he struck his half-century off just 22 deliveries and went on to finish with a 31-ball 61. Abhishek Sharma took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers and struck a total of eight fours and two sixes and ended with a strike rate of 196.77. After Abhishek Sharma provided India with yet another solid start, fans shared funny memes to react to his performance. Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Player To Hit 300 Runs in Single Edition of Asia Cup T20 Tournament, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game.

Asia Cup for Others and Asia Cup for Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma in this Asia Cup 😭 pic.twitter.com/r3mNvJuNEs — Homie (@homelander_yyy) September 26, 2025

'Abhishek Sharma After Entering the Field'

Apt!

Non striker player and umpire in every match of Asia Cup when Abhishek Sharma is batting #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9vE8L5bjHX — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) September 26, 2025

Funny!

Abhishek Sharma to normal delivery and free hit pic.twitter.com/IsKMgvD8gn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 26, 2025

Abhishek Sharma to Bowlers in Asia Cup 2025

Bowlers’ POV: Whenever Abhishek Sharma comes to bat 😬 pic.twitter.com/5w9tbxOWBD — Nithin kumar (@nithinkumar_18) September 26, 2025

