In a historic achievement, Abhishek Sharma became the first player to slam 300 or more runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20 tournament. The left-handed batter achieved this milestone during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 26. During the match, the Indian opener slammed 61 runs off 31 deliveries with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Abhishek registered his third consecutive 50-plus score for India in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Mohammad Rizwan’s Record of Most Runs in Single Edition of T20 Asia Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Creates History

Stat Alert 🚨 - #TeamIndia opener Abhishek Sharma now has the most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition 👏👏 He has scored 309 runs so far and becomes the first batter to achieve this feat. pic.twitter.com/xELyd078Kz — BCCI (@BCCI) September 26, 2025

