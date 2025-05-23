Star Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Abhishek Sharma hit a huge six during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow which hit the TATA Curvv near the boundary line. Abhishek pulled the ball which cleared the boundary and landed on the windshield of the car, making a dent on it. Fans liked the shot which hit the car and made it viral on social media. Fans Outrage As Third Umpire Forgets to Revise Wide Guidelines and Corrects It Following Protests From Players During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Abhishek Sharma's Massive Six Hits the Windshield of TATA Curvv

