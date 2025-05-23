A bizarre incident took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling to Ishan Kishan when Kishan changed his stance for a reverse-hit and his left leg went outside the off-stump. Bhuvneshwar kept it wide and Kishan missed it. Umpire adjudged the ball wide. Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Jitesh Sharma reviewed it and the replay initially showed the ball inside the wide guidelines. But Jitesh and the other players noticed the wide guidelines have not been revised according to Kishan's changed stance and appealed to the umpire. The appeal was acknowledged and this time the third umpire revised the wide guidelines to call it a fair delivery. Will Ben Cutting Play in IPL 2025 As A Replacement Player? Here's All You Need to Know.

Umpiring In This Season

Two wide guidelines that too by third umpires on same ball. Umpiring in this season 😷 pic.twitter.com/703DYEOJEj — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 23, 2025

How Bad This Umpiring

How bad this umpiring man 😭😭😭 they did not check revised wide line — Sai (@akakrcb6) May 23, 2025

Biggest Blunder

Wide Becomes Good Ball

⚡ 3rd Umpire gave this as a wide but again revised wide line guidelines ⚡ This wide becomes a good ball Some will say, "Mumbai Indians paid umpires so RCB can lose this"#RCBvsSRH #RCBvSRH #SRHvsRCB #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/r1sFdvsBRN — The Sports Feed (@thesports_feed) May 23, 2025

Bizarre

This was given Not Wide by Third Umpire, even when no part of ball is inside the fair area. If this decision has been for MI, whole Internet would have been crying for it. pic.twitter.com/e9P3U0lbrn — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) May 23, 2025

