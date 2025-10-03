Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the couple was seen tying the knot as per traditional Sikh customs in the presence of family members and the clip of the same went viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal Sharma, who is a qualified physiotherapist, has, on a number of occasions, turned up to show support for her brother Abhishek Sharma in several cricket matches, including the Asia Cup 2025 as well. Abhishek Sharma earlier had shown off his dance moves at his sister Komal Sharma's shagun ceremony. Abhishek Sharma and Mentor Yuvraj Singh Dance Together On Stage During Young India Opener’s Sister Komal Sharma's Wedding (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Ties the Knot With Businessman Lovish Oberoi

#WATCH | Punjab: Sister of Cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/BFpUNTx9Q3 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

