Since the successful Asia Cup 2025, India's star opener Abhishek Sharma has been engaged in family festivities, with his sister Komal Sharma's marriage. Sharma, who has seen catering to guests, took the limelight on the day of the wedding, when the cricketer, along with mentor Yuvraj Singh, were seen grooving on stage. Along with Abhishek and Yuvraj, Abhishek's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, was also dancing on the momentous occasion. Singh took Abhishek under his wings during COVID-19, and has since seen an exponential rise in international and Indian Premier League cricket. Fans can check out the viral video of Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh dancing together below. Abhishek Sharma Does Bhangra on Sister Komal Sharma's Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Indian Cricketer Dances Alongside Punjabi Singer Ranjit Bawa (Watch Video)

Mentor and Student Groove Together

Yuvraj Singh and ABHISHEK Sharma dancing together at abhi's sister wedding ❤️. - Two of the finest left handed batsmen ever produced by India 🥵!! pic.twitter.com/E3m3Agd9Ah — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) October 1, 2025

