Team Abu Dhabi will take on New York Strikers in match number 16 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. The high-voltage clash will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers match will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, viewers can watch the live telecast of the much-awaited clash between the two sides on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website. Phil Salt Hammers Gulbadin Naib For 34 Runs In An Over During Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming on FanCode app

Get ready for some 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 cricket 🔥 Catch all the frenzy from #AbuDhabiT10 starting Nov 21, LIVE on #FanCode! ✨#ADT10onFanCode #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/Bw3LkHTdAe — FanCode (@FanCode) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)