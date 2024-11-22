In the opening match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 between Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman Bolts, England's Phil Salt unleashed his brutal best hitting an unbeaten 59 off 19, which included a 34-run over against Gulbadin Naib. Needing 38 to win, Salt took Naib for a ride in the fifth over, hitting the Afghanistan all-rounder for five sixes and a four, en route to his 18-ball fifty. Phil Salt Focused on Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Amid Hype Around IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Phil Salt's Assault On Gulbadin Naib Bowling

Salt makes it spicy! 🌶️🥵 The swashbuckling English opener smacked 34 runs in an over and finished with 53* (19) leading Team Abu Dhabi to a thumping win in the #AbuDhabiT10 opener! 👊#ADT10onFanCode pic.twitter.com/V0ZiTNjldp — FanCode (@FanCode) November 21, 2024

