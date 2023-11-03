A historic moment in Afghanistan cricket as they almost ensure qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time ever by securing a top 8 finish as they beat Netherlands by seven-wickets and also stay alive in the race to the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Netherlands batted first in the game but except Max O'Dowd (42) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (58), nobody could make a mark, specially with four run out dismissals causing a collapse in their middle order. Mohammad Nabi picked a three-wicket haul to restrict them to a score of 179. Chasing it, Afghanistan lost openers early but Rahmat Shah (52) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (56*) stitched a steady partnership to get them over the finishing line. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Fourth Afghanistan Cricketer to Complete 100 Wickets in ODIs, Achieves Feat in NED vs AFG CWC 2023 Match.

