Mujeeb Ur Rahman reached the landmark of taking 100 ODI wickets, achieving this feat in the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-arm off-spinner dismissed Wesley Barresi in the very first over of the NED vs AFG match to get to the milestone. Rahman has been one of the driving forces with the ball behind Afghanistan's success in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He joins Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Dawlat Zadran in the list of Afghanistan players with 100 ODI wickets. Can Afghanistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are AFG's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Completes 100 Wickets

