Afghanistan suffered a blow to their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 preparations as they lost their warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens by 144 runs at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 14. Pakistan Shaheens e batted first and scored a total of 314 runs. While chasing the huge target, Afghanistan got bundled for a mere total of 170 runs. Shadab Khan was one of the key architects of the win, scalping three wickets while giving away just 29 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi and his team will make their maiden appearance at an ICC Champions Trophy when they compete in this year's edition. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money: Organisers Announce USD 6.9 Million Prize Pool, 53 Per Cent Hike From Last Edition.

Pakistan Shaheens Win Big vs Afghanistan:

Pakistan Shaheens beat Afghanistan by 144 runs in the ICC #ChampionsTrophy warm-up match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 🏏@76Shadabkhan was the most successful bowler (3-29) as Afghanistan were bowled out for 170 in 38.4 overs while chasing the 315-run target pic.twitter.com/0jd7uaygNF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 14, 2025

