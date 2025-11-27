The India U-19 A cricket team is set to take on the Afghanistan U-19 cricket team in the first match of the India Under-19 One-Day Tri-Series on Thursday, November 27. The IND U-19 vs AFG U-19 One-Day match is set to be played at BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence) 2 in Bengaluru and it started at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the IND U-19 A vs AFG U-19 One-Day cricket match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans also will not be able to watch IND U-19 vs AFG U-19 live streaming as well as there is no official streaming partner. India U19 Whitewash Australia U19 2-0 in Youth Test Series 2025; Bowlers Shine as Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co Secure Seven-Wicket Win in 2nd Youth Test.

IND A U-19 vs AFG U-19

🚨 PLAYING XI! 🚨 Here's our #FutureStars' lineup for their 4th game at the Youth Tri-Series against India A U19. 👍#FutureStars | #INDU19vAFGU19 pic.twitter.com/xsJPTs1eZo — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 27, 2025

