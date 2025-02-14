Dubai, Feb 14: The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy 2025 set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan, with the winners getting a whopping amount of USD 2.24 million. The total prize pool of this edition of the eight-team marquee event has been increased by an impressive 53 per cent from the 2017 edition total prize money of USD 4.5 million. "The return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy for the first time since 2017 will see the winners of the eight-team tournament earn USD 2.24 million, as well as the trophy they will lift on 9 March," ICC said in a statement. Pakistan to Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The Simpsons' Prediction Video Goes Viral After Bold Claim.

The runners-up will receive USD 1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home USD 560,000. Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than USD 34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn USD 3,50,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home USD 1,40,000. In addition, all eight teams are assured of USD 1,25,000 each for competing in the tournament, the ICC said. "The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events.

"Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations," ICC Chair Jay Shah said. This tournament marks the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996. The 2025 edition features eight teams split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The top eight-team competition will see 15 matches to be played over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE. India will play all their matches in Dubai including the semi-final and the final (subject to qualification). BCCI Hands New SOP Guidelines for All ICC Champions Trophy 2025-Bound Cricketers, Restrictions Imposed On Individual Staff: Report.

Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and New Zealand while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia and South Africa. Hosts Pakistan enter the competition as defending champions after last winning the title in 2017 in England. They will open their campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

