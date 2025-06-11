South Africa commence their World Test Championship 2025 final against Australia on a high as they scalp two wickets in the first ten overs of play and put Australia under pressure. Both wickets were scalped by Kagiso Rabada, who once again, showed his knack of taking wickets and brought breakthrough. A lot of the credits of his second wicket has to go to Aiden Markram as well. Rabada angled in his delivery and went full pulling Cameron Green for the drive. He went for the shot and the ball left him enough to take the edge. It kept low but Markram kept his eyes on the ball to take a very good low catch. It was a terrific catch and the video went viral in no time. ICC WTC Winners List: Take A Look At Past Winners of World Test Championship Title.

Aiden Markram Catch Video

The pressure pays off! 🤩#KagisoRabada strikes twice to spice things up early on in the ICC #WTC25 Final! 💪 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/9lZGHcdMLn #WTCFinal | #SAvAUS, Day 1, watch LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/U32yfDIWEQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2025

