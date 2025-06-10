ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship

Australia are set to lock horns with South Africa in what promises to be an entertaining contest in the ICC WTC 2025 fihtml" title="Funny Post Break-Up WhatsApp Statuses and Hilarious Quotes: Humorous Breakup Messages, Witty Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers That Make Parting Ways Less Painful">Funny Post Break-Up WhatsApp Statuses and Hilarious Quotes: Humorous Breakup Messages, Witty Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers That Make Parting Ways Less Painful

  • Festivals
    Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance: Know Savitri and Satyavan Story, Puja Vidhi and Importance for Married Women Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance: Know Savitri and Satyavan Story, Puja Vidhi and Importance for Married Women
  • Videos
    Lonavala: 2 Tourists From Uttar Pradesh Drown in Bhushi Dam During Monsoon Outing; Bodies Recovered After 2-Hour Search by Police and Locals Lonavala: 2 Tourists From Uttar Pradesh Drown in Bhushi Dam During Monsoon Outing; Bodies Recovered After 2-Hour Search by Police and Locals
    • Close
    Search

    ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship

    Australia are set to lock horns with South Africa in what promises to be an entertaining contest in the ICC WTC 2025 final. Ahead of ICC WTC 2025 final, let us take a list of teams who emerged winners in the past editions.

    Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 10, 2025 02:02 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship
    Australia National Cricket Team players celebrate with the ICC WTC 2023 mace (Photo credit: Instagram @patcummins)

    ICC WTC 2025 Final: The ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) Final is just a day away and two of the best teams in the 2023-25 cycle, South Africa and Australia, are set to lock horns in a battle for supremacy in the longest format. The Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team clash and it starts on June 11. The ICC also has kept June 16 as a reserve day, in case of weather-related interruptions, so that an outcome can be reached. Australia are the defending champions in the World Test Championship after Pat Cummins and his team beat India in the final in 2023. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of teams to have won the ICC World Test Championship. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

    This will be just the third ICC World Test Championship final and it surely promises to be an exciting one. South Africa was the first team to secure a spot in the ICC WTC 2025 final after defeating Pakistan in a Test match back in 2024. The Proteas, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, finished at the top of the ICC WTC 2023-25 points table. Australia, on the other hand, set up a final clash against South Africa by beating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

    List of ICC WTC Champions

    Year Winners Runners-Up
    2019-21 New Zealand India
    2021-23 Australia India

    As mentioned before, this is just the third WTC final. The first-ever ICC WTC final was played in 2021 between New Zealand and India. India, then led by Virat Kohli, had fallen short against New Zealand in a rain-affected and Kane Williamson and co made history as the first-ever WTC winners. India also made it to the final of the second edition of the ICC WTC final in 2023, this time under Rohit Sharma, but the outcome did not change as they fell short to Australia. Pat Cummins and his team will be gunning for a second WTC title while South Africa will have their sights firmly set on attaining the crown for the first time. A feisty battle awaits and fans surely wouldn't want to miss the match!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 02:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    AUS vs SA Australia Australia national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team Australia vs South Africa ICC ICC WTC 2023-25 Final ICC WTC 2025 Final International Cricket Council Lord’s Cricket Ground SA vs AUS South Africa South Africa National Cricket Team South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship WTC 2025 final
    nal. Ahead of ICC WTC 2025 final, let us take a list of teams who emerged winners in the past editions.
    Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 10, 2025 02:02 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship
    Australia National Cricket Team players celebrate with the ICC WTC 2023 mace (Photo credit: Instagram @patcummins)

    ICC WTC 2025 Final: The ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) Final is just a day away and two of the best teams in the 2023-25 cycle, South Africa and Australia, are set to lock horns in a battle for supremacy in the longest format. The Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team clash and it starts on June 11. The ICC also has kept June 16 as a reserve day, in case of weather-related interruptions, so that an outcome can be reached. Australia are the defending champions in the World Test Championship after Pat Cummins and his team beat India in the final in 2023. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of teams to have won the ICC World Test Championship. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

    This will be just the third ICC World Test Championship final and it surely promises to be an exciting one. South Africa was the first team to secure a spot in the ICC WTC 2025 final after defeating Pakistan in a Test match back in 2024. The Proteas, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, finished at the top of the ICC WTC 2023-25 points table. Australia, on the other hand, set up a final clash against South Africa by beating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

    List of ICC WTC Champions

    Year Winners Runners-Up
    2019-21 New Zealand India
    2021-23 Australia India

    As mentioned before, this is just the third WTC final. The first-ever ICC WTC final was played in 2021 between New Zealand and India. India, then led by Virat Kohli, had fallen short against New Zealand in a rain-affected and Kane Williamson and co made history as the first-ever WTC winners. India also made it to the final of the second edition of the ICC WTC final in 2023, this time under Rohit Sharma, but the outcome did not change as they fell short to Australia. Pat Cummins and his team will be gunning for a second WTC title while South Africa will have their sights firmly set on attaining the crown for the first time. A feisty battle awaits and fans surely wouldn't want to miss the match!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 02:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    AUS vs SA Australia Australia national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team Australia vs South Africa ICC ICC WTC 2023-25 Final ICC WTC 2025 Final International Cricket Council Lord’s Cricket Ground SA vs AUS South Africa South Africa National Cricket Team South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship WTC 2025 final
    You might also like
    On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship
    Cricket

    On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship
    ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa’s Left-Arm Spinner Keshav Maharaj Reflects on Facing Australia, Says ‘This Is SA’s Chance To Finally Raise That Most-Coveted Trophy’
    Cricket

    ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa’s Left-Arm Spinner Keshav Maharaj Reflects on Facing Australia, Says ‘This Is SA’s Chance To Finally Raise That Most-Coveted Trophy’
    You might also like
    On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship
    Cricket

    On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship
    ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa’s Left-Arm Spinner Keshav Maharaj Reflects on Facing Australia, Says ‘This Is SA’s Chance To Finally Raise That Most-Coveted Trophy’
    Cricket

    ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa’s Left-Arm Spinner Keshav Maharaj Reflects on Facing Australia, Says ‘This Is SA’s Chance To Finally Raise That Most-Coveted Trophy’
    Controversy! Australia Denied Entry into Lord's Cricket Ground As India Train at Venue Days Ahead of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Report
    Cricket

    Controversy! Australia Denied Entry into Lord's Cricket Ground As India Train at Venue Days Ahead of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Report
    ICC WTC 2025 Final: A Look at Records That Can Be Toppled in World Test Championship Final at Lord’s
    Cricket

    ICC WTC 2025 Final: A Look at Records That Can Be Toppled in World Test Championship Final at Lord’s

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    pakistani
    500+K+ searches
    ipados 26
    200+K+ searches
    italy national football team
    200+K+ searches
    john wick ballerina movie
    200+K+ searches
    kareena kapoor
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel