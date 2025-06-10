ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship

ICC WTC 2025 Final: The ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) Final is just a day away and two of the best teams in the 2023-25 cycle, South Africa and Australia, are set to lock horns in a battle for supremacy in the longest format. The Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team clash and it starts on June 11. The ICC also has kept June 16 as a reserve day, in case of weather-related interruptions, so that an outcome can be reached. Australia are the defending champions in the World Test Championship after Pat Cummins and his team beat India in the final in 2023. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of teams to have won the ICC World Test Championship. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

This will be just the third ICC World Test Championship final and it surely promises to be an exciting one. South Africa was the first team to secure a spot in the ICC WTC 2025 final after defeating Pakistan in a Test match back in 2024. The Proteas, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, finished at the top of the ICC WTC 2023-25 points table. Australia, on the other hand, set up a final clash against South Africa by beating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

List of ICC WTC Champions

Year Winners Runners-Up 2019-21 New Zealand India 2021-23 Australia India

As mentioned before, this is just the third WTC final. The first-ever ICC WTC final was played in 2021 between New Zealand and India. India, then led by Virat Kohli, had fallen short against New Zealand in a rain-affected and Kane Williamson and co made history as the first-ever WTC winners. India also made it to the final of the second edition of the ICC WTC final in 2023, this time under Rohit Sharma, but the outcome did not change as they fell short to Australia. Pat Cummins and his team will be gunning for a second WTC title while South Africa will have their sights firmly set on attaining the crown for the first time. A feisty battle awaits and fans surely wouldn't want to miss the match!

