Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc castled South Africa opener Aiden Markram during the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the first over. Starc bowled a length delivery which tailed in from off-stump. The right-handed batter was a bit tentative in his defence and got an inside edge onto his stumps. Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 212 runs after speedster Kagiso Rabada bagged his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Kagiso Rabada Claims His 17th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final at Lord's.

Typical Mitchell Starc Delivery!

#MitchellStarc strikes in the very first over! How often have we seen that? 🔥 The defending champions are up and roaring as #AidenMarkram departs without scoring! 💪🏻

