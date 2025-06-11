South Africa's national cricket team ace speedster Kagiso Rabada claimed his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this feat during the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against the Australia national cricket team at iconic Lord's. Kagiso Rabada's brilliant spell of 5/51 in 15.4 overs bundled out Australia for 212 runs in the first innings. The veteran pacer picked up key wickets of Usman Khawaja (0), Cameron Green (4), Beau Webster (72), Pat Cummins (1), and Mitchell Starc (1). Steve Smith Breaks Record for Most Test Runs at Lord's by Visiting Batter, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

17th Five-Wicket Haul for Kagiso Rabada in Tests

Kagiso Rabada rises to the occasion as he claims his 17th Test five-for in the #WTC25 Final against Australia ⚡ More from the action ➡️ https://t.co/LgFXTd0RHt pic.twitter.com/3G5NAcDsv4 — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2025

