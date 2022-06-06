Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 34th birthday today (June 06, 2022). Virender Sehwag and Dinesh Karthik among other members of the Indian cricketer fraternity wished the cricketer on his special day.

Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders

It’s time for us to sing the birthday song for Ajju dada 💜 Join us in wishing @ajinkyarahane88 Happy Birthday 🎂 #AmiKKR #HappyBirthdayAjinkya pic.twitter.com/gVzHrgBsOg — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 6, 2022

Dinesh Karthik

Many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88. Wish you the best in the upcoming year. pic.twitter.com/CYUgKp0U3i — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 6, 2022

BCCI

Virender Sehwag

One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to it's greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 . May God give you the strength to fight every challenge. pic.twitter.com/0isbDzFGOc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2022

