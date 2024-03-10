Team India cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw are currently playing for Mumbai in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the Wankhede Stadium against Vidarbha. After Day 1, the game is pretty even with both sides strongly in the game. Amidst this, Rahane, Shaw and Iyer were spotted giving autographs to school going kids who visited the stadium to watch their game and also clicked selfies. Fans loved the gesture and made the video viral in no time. Kashmiri Students Participate in Snow Cricket Match Organized By Gulmarg Development Authority to Attract Young Girls (Watch Video).

Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw Show Great Gesture By Signing Autographs For School Kids

Wonderful Support 👌 Lovely Gesture 🤗 Smiles 😊 Autographs 📝 Selfies 🤳@ajinkyarahane88, @ShreyasIyer15 & @PrithviShaw made the day special for the kids who came out in full force to support the cricketers at the Wankhede Stadium 🏟️#RanjiTrophy | #Final | #MUMvVID pic.twitter.com/eZy8LIJsPu — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 10, 2024

