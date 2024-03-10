With an aim of promoting sports activities among the female youth of Jammu and Kashmir, a special cricket match was organised at Gulmarg by the members of Gulmarg Development Authority in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports. Kashmiri students were spotted participating and enjoying their time playing cricket in the snow filled valley of Gulmarg. ‘Snow Pe Chalte Hai Upar…’ Stump Mic Catches Sarfaraz Khan’s Funny Comments Towards Shoaib Bashir During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala, Video Goes Viral.

Kashmiri Students Participate in Snow Cricket Match

Watch: Kashmiri students participate in a snow cricket match organized by the Gulmarg Development Authority in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports. The purpose of organizing this event is to attract young girls to snow cricket and bring out their… pic.twitter.com/TP21olXpXv — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2024

