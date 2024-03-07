Akash Deep might not have featured in India's playing XI for the fifth Test against England in Dharamshala but that did not stop him from winning hearts of fans on March 7. The fast bowler was walking by the side of the boundary line with a couple of bottles in his hands when he heard a group of fans asking him for some water. Without wasting much time, Deep gently threw a bottle that he had towards the fans with one of them catching it. This heartwarming act was followed by a rousing response from the fans who lauded the bowler as he walked away from the area. Deep was left out of India's playing XI to make room for Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the team after missing the Ranchi Test. ‘Yeh Badhega Aage’ Dhruv Jurel Accurately Predicts Ollie Pope Stepping Out of His Crease Against Kuldeep Yadav, Pulls Off Stumping Next Ball During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Akash Deep Gives Bottle to Fan

Akash deep did this heart winning gesture today in 5th Test pic.twitter.com/vwmzajZ7mg — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 7, 2024

